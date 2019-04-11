Chandrapur journalist reaches out: ‘Cast NOTA, but vote’

Toggle Menu
The bicycle advertising Harvinder Singh Dhunnaji’s message did the rounds last week at the Chanda Club Ground where Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally.

Ever since banners bearing his phone number began to criss-cross the city, Dhunnaji has been inundated with calls.

With Chandrapur set to vote on Thursday, a veteran journalist in the city has been exploiting ways to reach out to the voters to exhort them to turn out in large numbers.

The 65-year-old edits three daily newspapers — one each in Marathi, Hindi and Punjabi. Dhannuji has printed a special edition on the eve of polling. “I have listed the things I would do if I were to become the MP… I printed 8,000 copies and distributed them free of cost,” he said.

