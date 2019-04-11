Chandrapur journalist reaches out: ‘Cast NOTA, but vote’

With Chandrapur set to vote on Thursday, a veteran journalist in the city has been exploiting ways to reach out to the voters to exhort them to turn out in large numbers.

Advertising

The bicycle advertising Harvinder Singh Dhunnaji’s message did the rounds last week at the Chanda Club Ground where Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally. “I am not supporting any party. All I want is for the people to come out and vote. If they do not find any candidate worthy, they should cast NOTA, but everyone needs to vote,” said Dhunnaji. Ever since banners bearing his phone number began to criss-cross the city, Dhunnaji has been inundated with calls.

The 65-year-old edits three daily newspapers — one each in Marathi, Hindi and Punjabi. Dhannuji has printed a special edition on the eve of polling. “I have listed the things I would do if I were to become the MP… I printed 8,000 copies and distributed them free of cost,” he said.