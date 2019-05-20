Toggle Menu
Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee for post-poll alliance talks in Kolkata

Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, a day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president will meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

A highly placed source said, “Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance).”

During his interaction with Banerjee, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi that happened over the weekend, the source said.

Chandrababu Naidu had a busy weekend as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, on Sunday. And on Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dubbing the exit polls “gossip”, Banerjee on Sunday said she doesn’t trust such surveys as the “game plan” is to use them for “manipulation” of EVMs. Her remarks came after most exit polls forecasted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some predicting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

