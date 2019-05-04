Chandrababu Naidu to henceforth give complete priority only to TDP

Claiming that the Telugu Desams ‘victory’ in the just-concluded general elections to Lok Sabha and the state Assembly in Andhra Pradesh was a certainity, its president N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday said he would henceforth give complete priority only to the party.

“We will win this election for sure. There need not be any doubt about it. How many seats we win and the majority we secure is important now,” Naidu said. He started an exercise on Saturday to review the party’s performance in each Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly segments under it.

Addressing the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency leaders and workers, Naidu regretted that he could not devote adequate time for the party because he had spent more time building the systems in the state.

“Henceforth, my complete priority will be for the party. I will allot 2-3 hours daily for party affairs. I will personally monitor all constituencies every three months, he added.

Continuing his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Naidu said the TDP faced “these many villains” in the recent elections, but stood still.

Concerted efforts of the party workers and the determination of the voters was the reason for this, he said.

“People showed this kind of determination in 1985. They showed the same determination in exercising their franchise in this election. This has breathed life into democracy, the TDP President remarked.

Naidu claimed that people came in hordes from Hyderabad to vote for the TDP despite KCR (as Chandrasekhar Rao is known) creating many problems like cancelling bus services.

“They vent their ire against KCR by voting for the TDP, Naidu claimed.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said he would have ‘harassed’ the TDP no end had the party quit the NDA much earlier (than March 2018)

“The state would have suffered had we picked a fight with Modi early. So we waited patiently so that the blame fell on Modi and picked up the fight at the right time.

As Jagjivan Ram said it was the right decision in right time, he added.

The TDP had ended its four-year-old alliance with BJP on March 16 last year and pulled out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said the review meetings would continue regularly till the election results are declared on May 23.