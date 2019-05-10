Chandrababu Naidu calls Mamata ‘Bengal tigress’, says she’ll play key role in forming govt

Hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “Bengal tigress”, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said she will play “a vital role” in forming the new government at the Centre and deciding on the new PM.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidate, Manas Bhunia, at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.

Speaking at the rally in the presence of Banerjee, Naidu said, “Prime Minister Modi is creating problems across the country but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taught him a lesson. ‘Didi’ is Bengal tigress. Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal is very important because under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the country will get a new Prime Minister. She is organising everybody and is going to play a vital role in forming the new government at the Centre.”

Naidu who spoke in English switched to Telugu in between for the large number of Telugu-speaking people in Kharagpur industrial town. Slamming PM Narendra Modi for destroying the country’s institutions, he said, “PM Modi comes to West Bengal only during elections. How many times he has come here for development? Instead of helping the state, you have victimised TMC. He is destroying everybody. In the interest of the country and its people, he must go from Delhi to Gujarat. He is facing a losing battle,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in religious politics, Banerjee wondered why Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was not built in Gujarat. “The BJP did not talk about Ram in five years. Now when elections are here, they are talking about Ram. Is Ramchandra their election agent? In the past five years they could not construct a Ram temple. They constructed a statue in Gujarat but not of Gandhiji who was also from the same state. Have they forgotten Gandhiji, Netaji and others?” Banerjee asked.

She also claimed that BJP’s Kharagpur Town MLA and party state president Dilip Ghosh who is contesting from Medinipur seat, has done nothing for the industrial town. “In 2016 Assembly polls, you elected Dilip Ghosh from here. Now he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Tell me what has he done in the past three years? He has done only one thing which is to take out procession carrying mace. I request you to not vote for Dilip Ghosh,” she said.