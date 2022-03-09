Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chandpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kamlesh Saini. The Chandpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chandpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chandpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Pal Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 20,44,363 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kamlesh Saini BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,75,06,950 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Literate 52 Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,13,555 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindranath Tyagi IND 0 12th Pass 74 Rs 1,00,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shakeel Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 2,53,72,093 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Swami Omvesh SP 6 Post Graduate 71 Rs 5,58,97,675 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Uday Tyagi INC 0 Graduate 28 Rs 11,54,590 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 46,82,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 9,95,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Yasir Arafat All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Chandpur candidate of from Kamlesh Saini Uttar Pradesh. Chandpur Election Result 2017

chandpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kamlesh Saini BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 81,26,396 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Amar Singh CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 36,30,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra IND 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 75,10,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Farman Peace Party 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 32,14,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ilyas IND 0 Literate 70 Rs 53,25,947 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Singh IND 0 Others 42 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Arshad SP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,91,77,308 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mohammad Iqbal BSP 2 12th Pass 62 Rs 7,50,29,371 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramcharan IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 15,19,356 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sherbaz Khan INC 13 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 2,17,87,199 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,17,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Surendra Kumar Verma RLD 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 9,70,96,971 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chandpur candidate of from Iqbal Uttar Pradesh. Chandpur Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Chandpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.