Chandigarh: Nonsense Club to have ‘classes’ for voters, leaders to impart training on latest trends in politics

CREATING a direct ‘connect’ with voters and leaders is Jaspal Bhatti’s ‘Nonsense Club’, which is all set to curate and design special ‘tuitions’ for voters and leaders here in Chandigarh. These ‘tuitions’ will help the voters learn the latest trends in voting and elections for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Like coaching classes for entrance examinations to the civil services and professional college, politics too, has become a profitable business. With the opening of this coaching centre, we will have special classes for voters and leaders,” smiled Savita Bhatti, one of the founders of the Nonsense Club, which for decades through their humorous and witty acts, has been raising relevant issues of society.

‘Apni zidd pai adey raho (Be stubborn)’ as an agenda will be addressed by experienced ‘teachers’, senior members of the Club, Vinod Sharma, Pummy Sidhu Sandhu, Gurtej Tej and Arwinder Bedi. The main focus is to teach voters how to sell their votes to the most lucrative ‘bidder’, so that they are not tempted to sell their votes to the first candidate who comes along.

The political leaders will also be taught ways of speaking eloquently and effectively by the ladies’ wing of the centre, comprising of Pummy Sidhu and Arwinder Bedi. ‘Divide and rule’, as demonstrated by our leaders today, who are dividing people on the basis of caste, religion and gender, will be the main area of discussion. The syllabus of the coaching classes will include topics like ‘waiving off farmer loans’, shifting blames, scams and government projects. Leaders will also undergo training in latest trends of booth capturing and EVM tampering.

The club sang a parody of a Bollywood song for describing real face of elections, where citizens are bribed with mobile phones, liquor and money by political parties and leaders, to acquire a votebank.

Note dikhaye, mobile dilaye, Beech sadak main daaru pilaye,

Unche poster taangey, O neta vote maangey.

O neta vote maangey. (Shows money, buys mobile phone, provides alcohol in the middle of the road. With big posters hung all over, political leader asks for vote)

“Nonsense Club will be approaching the Election Commission to get the job of opening such coaching centres all over India in order to streamline corruption, especially during elections. We will be organising more events like these so that both, leaders and voters, have a clear vision. Every day, we find leaders changing their political parties and yet we consider them as the life and soul of the elections,” added Bhatti.