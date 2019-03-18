Chandigarh: MP changes her twitter handle, turns into ‘Chowkidar Kirron Kher’

CHANDIGARH MP Kirron Kher on Sunday changed her Twitter handle to “Chowkidar Kirron Kher”. Kher, who is the front-runner for BJP ticket from Chandigarh, also posted a video in which is heard saying “Main maa hun…behen hun…pyar hun…par rakshason ke vadh k liye main sher pe savaar hun…”

In around two hours, the video posted by Kher went viral to the extent that there were 15,000 views, 5,500 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

From her interaction with people to various events, Kher has got quite active on social media posting her programmes.

Coffee with Kirron to Holi milan, Kher has already begun her virtual campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Chandigarh will have its voting in the last phase on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

The Congress’s Navjot Kaur who is trying to get ticket from Chandigarh said that “chowkidar word doesn’t suit Kher”.

“In the first place, a chowkidar is the one who stays awake at night for the safety of his people. What to talk of night, she is never available during the day as well as per the response I am getting from people here. And what I have got to know is that she needs a special sofa when it comes to attending events while for others, there are chairs. She behaves like a queen and a chowkidar never treats other citizens as second-rate citizens. That VVVIP culture in her can never go which is contradictory to the term chowkidar,” Kaur said.

Kaur added, “Moreover, now the tag line is Chowkidar chor hai. She is a mature person so just a suggestion from my side that she should stop riding on other people’s shoulders. It would be better if she showcases her work if she has done any. I will again say….better stay a queen, darling.”

Congress leader and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal who is also the front-runner from Chandigarh. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said that he “won’t comment if someone is trying to project herself as Goddess Durga”.

“By this, people won’t prefer to pay obeisance to someone who projects herself as Goddess Durga. And by starting this chowkidar movement, the PM or the BJP government can’t hide its misdeeds it has committed,” Bansal said.

Kher, however, did not respond to Newsline queries.

Minutes after Kher turned into Chowkidar Kirron Kher, BJP councillors too followed suit. Shakti Devshali, councillor from city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp, was the first to post his picture with a tagline “Main bhi chowkidar hun”.

However, rebel BJP councillor Satish Kainth stated that they all were “duplicate chowkidars” as real chowkidars had been thrown out. Kainth here referred to the caretakers of the community centres who were suspended following a violation of model code of conduct by city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and councillors.

“On the one hand, the BJP supporters are feeling proud of the word chowkidar and, on the other hand, they terminated the services of original chowkidars of community centres due to the violation of model code of conduct by their own BJP chief and BJP councillors. The real culprits got bailed out and the poor are again thrown out of their jobs,” Kainth said.