Chandigarh Ki Aawaz candidate’s affidavit: Will quit if people are unhappy with my performance

Avinash Singh Sharma, Chandigarh Ki Aawaz party’s candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, has made his presence noted with an affidavit.

The affidavit says that he will bring a referendum of his performance after 30 months of winning the polls, and if he fails to get the majority support, he will resign.

“No other political leaders file this affidavit because they know they are fooling the residents of Chandigarh. This affidavit is the guarantee and my commitment towards Chandigarh and its people. According to this affidavit, I am bound to bring a referendum over the performance of my party within 30 months after winning the elections and if the referendum was not supported by 51 per cent population of Chandigarh, the affidavit will consider my resignation,” says Sharma, a resident of Sector 45.

The recently flouted Chandigarh Ki Aawaz has been gaining popularity with those residing in slum. Many of the party leaders, workers, and supporters are natives of UP, Bihar, MP etc.

“I have made 48 promises in my manifesto. Two major promises are end of property tax on the five marla houses and permanent houses for the tenants, who do not have any property elsewhere. I also promised to people of many villagers to stop the demolition drives carried out inside the villages,” Sharma said.

A total 49 people including incumbent MP Kirron Kher, Congress’s Pawan Kumar Bansal, AAP’s Harmohan Dhawan filed the nomination papers. Five nominations were cancelled. Click here for more election news

Avinash Singh Sharma, had hit the headlines when a bunch of street dogs mauled to death an 18-months old boy, Ayush, in a public park, Sector 18, and he came in the support of parents of the victim child in 2018.

He launched a series of agitation against the local civic authority and UT administration as well as and files one application in Punjab and Haryana high court. His application was accepted. Sharma further took up issues of garbage mess, shifting of dumping ground from Dadumajra, stray dog menace, lal dora demarcation of the villages by UT administration etc.

Avinash Singh Sharma submitted his movable/immovable property details worth Rs 1.30 crore in the office of returning officer.