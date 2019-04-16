Chandigarh: It is Kirron Kher vs Pawan Kumar Bansal on metro

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Monday took a jibe at Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal on the social media, saying that she doesn’t want a metro “because she is not interested in Railgate”.

Under fire from Congress for not letting metro come in the city, Kirron on Monday gave five reasons for favouring the monorail over metro.

The poster says the sitting MP proposed monorail instead of metro “because Kirron Kher is not interested in railgate — vote for honesty not corruption”.

Reacting to Kher’s comment, Bansal said, “It is not out of ignorance but out of sheer mischief that they are raising this issue. After two months of thorough investigation, the CBI could not chance upon an iota of evidence to link me with the matter personally. I am instead a prosecution witness in the case. Five years of BJP have lapsed. Do you think they would have spared me had there been any evidence against me?”

“Despite knowing the facts of the case, they (BJP) are now trying to fool people by raising such wild allegations. Anyway I am prepared and I am saying… let the debate take place only on this issue. I am ready to make only this as issue if they are trying to befool people by raising it. In the last two and a half years, they tried hard by getting my son’s office and secretary’s house raided by income tax but they couldn’t find anything,” he added.

Coming back to the metro, Bansal said, “Why did she support the metro in the first place then? The then urban development minister supported it, the then Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki supported it, then who intervened to change her mind? If she can’t give her answer to this question, I will give it in a day or two.”

Kher in her poster further justified her rejection of the metro by saying, “Monorail comes at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore and metro comes at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore. Metro would require digging up the entire city and monorail won’t. Heritage cities like Istanbul have chosen monorail over metro because it doesn’t disturb the character of the city.”

“Congress ke jhoot ka ghada na bhara hai na bharega,” she added.

With the post “Vote for honesty and not corruption”, Kher hinted at being her party’s first choice from Chandigarh. City BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, though, is trying hard for the ticket.

Commute is the real problem ailing Chandigarh.

Around 1.25 lakh vehicles from neighbouring cities enter and leave it every day.

The total length of the metro project covering Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula was 37.57 km. The major portion of the two corridors was to fall in Chandigarh. And doubts were raised over financial viability and the relatively low population of the city.

However, the project hit a roadblock when Kirron Kher opposed it.