Chandigarh: Independent, the richest candidate in the fray

Industrialist P Chhatwal, who filed his nomination papers as an Independent on Monday, is the richest candidate in the fray from Chandigarh. His total assets are worth Rs 51,47,85,186.

The incumbent MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, contesting the election for the second time, is the second richest candidate. AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, former Union minister, is at the third place.

Kirron Kher’s total assets, including those of her husband Anupam Kher, are worth Rs 47.49 crore, according to the affidavit submitted before returning officer, Chandigarh, Mandip Singh Brar.

Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, a two-time MP from Chandigarh and former Union railway minister in the UPA between 2009-14, has total assets, including those of his wife, worth Rs 9.45 crore.

The Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat is likely to see a triangular contest between Kher, Bansal and Dhawan. So far, 46 people, including three covering candidates, have filed their nominations. Voting in Chandigarh will be held on May 19. Kher filed her nomination on April 25 and Bansal on April 26.

While Kher has Rs 35,000 in her hands, Dhawan has Rs 2.82 lakh in his hands and Bansal Rs 1 lakh.

As far as jewellery is concerned, Kher has approximately 16 kg gold jewellery along with 8 kg silver jewellery worth Rs 4.63 crore. Bansal has 50 gm gold jewellery. Dhawan has 50 gm gold jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh along with diamond ornaments worth Rs 3.50 lakh.

Avinash Singh Sharma of Chandigarh Ki Awazz, who filed his nomination on Monday, declared his total assets, including those of his wife Simple Sharma, to be worth Rs 1.83 crore.

Industrialist Chhatwal tests political waters

The last day of nominations saw well-known industrialist P S Chhatwal, 67, also jumping into the electoral battlefield.

A successful industrialist, Chhatwal said he had decided to contest because he is pained at the deterioration in the condition of City Beautiful, and wants to restore its original glory. ‘’Be it chaotic traffic, lack of infrastructure, or poor sanitation, Chandigarh is fast becoming like any other city. We must take corrective steps urgently to stop it from sliding any further.’’

A staunch believer in hard work, Chhatwal began his journey to success with small steps. Coming from a humble background, he worked as a marketing medical representative in his initial years before setting up his own medical shop, often providing medicines to the poor and needy without any charge.

It was in 1985 that he launched Torque Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd. A close associate says his aim was to provide quality medicines at affordable prices. ‘’He is a workaholic who is always looking for ways to contribute. Be it encouraging sports, or CSR activities, his contribution to social causes has been immense.’’