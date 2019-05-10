Chandigarh: Election department removes loudspeakers for Rahul Gandhi’s rally

Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi is visiting the city to campaign in support of Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh.

Preparation for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s Friday’s meet in progress in sector 38, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The local election department got loudspeakers removed from around the venue that were installed by the Congress for party president Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Friday. Party workers had installed the loudspeakers around the venue.

Nodal officer Anil Garg said, “ They can’t install the speakers at government property. The moment, it came to our notice we directed the enforcement staff to get them removed immediately.”

Pardeep Chhabra, Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) President, informed that this happens to be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the city after becoming the party’s national president.

The public meeting will be held at Sector 38-A Ground opposite Dainik Bhaskar Building at 4 p.m.

