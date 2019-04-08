Chandigarh Congress welcomes members of Khatik community into party fold

Members of the Khatik community joined the Chandigarh Congress in the presence of the party’s city candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Pawan Bansal, at an event organised at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Sunday. State Congress president Pradeep Chhabra was also present at the event.

Welcoming the members, both, Bansal and Chhabra, said their inclusion will further help in strengthening the party. As a mark of respect to the community, five of its leaders were inducted as office bearers of the SC Cell (Urban 2) of the party.

Rajan Sonkar, who was made president of the unit, promised to work hard in election campaign to ensure a resounding victory for the party. The leaders, including Anil Kumar (vice-president), Gian Chand (general secretary), Ramesh Kumar and Raju Sonkar (secretaries), were garlanded by Bansal. Speaking on the occasion, Bansal and Chhabra said if each member of the community, who has joined the Congress, took up the responsibility of spreading the message of the party among even five families, there was no stopping the party from winning the upcoming elections.

Bansal reminded the gathering that by voting him as their MP, they were not only voting for change in Chandigarh constituency, but also for change at national level. He further stated that in the last elections, people banked on false promises made by the BJP, which made all round development as its political plank at the time.

“Look what happened. None of the promises were fulfilled and the poor man was hit by rising prices of commodities, while the subsidies had been drastically curtailed,” he added.

He asserted that time had come for people to unite and teach a lesson to the people who misguided and divided the nation on caste and religious lines over past five years.