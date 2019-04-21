Chandigarh: CEO issues notice to SHO, after flying squad finds pictures were displayed and removed ‘recently’

Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh issued a show cause notice to Station House Officer, Police Station-26, Inspector Poonam Dilawari, seeking her explanation on displaying huge posters and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside a classroom on the premises of her police station, while the Model Code of Conduct is already imposed in Chandigarh.

Advertising

The notice was issued, after Chandigarh Newsline, highlighted the violation and published pictures of a classroom inside police station’s building where Modi’s pictures were displayed. Chandigarh Police was quick enough to remove those. Newsline had highlighted how an NGO was taking classes under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) and teaching students on skill-development.

After the news was published and Chandigarh Police had removed the pictures, the CEO Friday sent a Flying Squad that visited and checked the police station’s premises. In its report, flying squad had also revealed that Modi’s pictures were displayed inside the classroom during Code of Conduct, and were removed subsequently.

Anil Garg, Nodal Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer AK Sinha, said, “A show cause notice was issued to the Station House Officer of police station, Sector 26. The notice was issued on the report of our flying squad. Our team also reported that the pictures [of Modi] were there, but were removed recently. We also took the cognizance of a report published in Chandigarh Newsline and had thus, sent our team. This evening, we received a reply from the concerned Station House Officer. We shall examine the reply and take further action accordingly. We have also decided to check the police station of Sector 34 and police post, Sector 24 where also similar classes are being held under PMKVY”.

Advertising

However, UT SSP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale continued to maintain that the “classrooms were not functional”.

“We received a show cause notice and have submitted a reply. We have conveyed that classrooms were not functional because the batches of students were cancelled”, Jagdale told Newsline.