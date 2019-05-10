Chandigarh candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal’s reply to EC notice: Allegations false, motivated

A day after Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, the senior leader on Thursday stated that allegations made by the complainants are “absolutely false, misleading and motivated”.

Advertising

In a complaint to the EC, the BJP workers had alleged that Congress is asking the voters to fill in their personal details including the bank account details, contact number, polling booth number etc. In the reply filed through his advocate, Bansal stated the allegation is again false, misleading and politically motivated.

Referring to Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme, the complainants mentioned that “they claim that by virtue of their policy, each citizen shall get an amount of Rs. 72,000/- in their bank accounts”. It has been submitted that there is no such claim ever made by the Congress Party or its Candidate in Chandigarh.

A copy of the concerned pamphlet has been attached, a reading of which shows that the Indian National Congress has proposed a “Nyuntam Aay Yojna (NYAY), as part of its national manifesto, whereunder it is proposed that certain poor and needy families will be given a sum of Rs. 6,000/- per month.

Advertising

A perusal of the pamphlet, issued after the announcement of the election here, shows that details of bank or polling booth number are not being taken at all. Only the name of the person, his mobile number, district and Vidhan Sabha Kshetra are being filled alongwith the name and mobile number of the Congress Worker, he stated in the reply.

The Congress Party’s 2019 election manifesto has promised a ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme’ (MIGS), formally called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), to five crore ‘poorest families’ covering 25 crore people by assuring a minimum income of Rs. 6,000/- per month or Rs. 72,000/- a year.