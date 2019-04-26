Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon, councillor Davesh Moudgil argue over blood donation camp

MINUTES BEFORE the road show of incumbent BJP MP Kirron Kher from the party office, Kamlam, in Sector 33, heated arguments were exchanged between Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil in the party office on Friday over the issue of cancellation of blood donation camp to be organised by Competent Foundation of Sanjay Tandon at community centre, Sector 48, on April 19.

The community centre in Sector 48 falls within the jurisdiction of Davesh Moudgil, who had raised an objection claiming his consent was not sought by Tandon before organising the camp, which led to the cancellation of the event. Later, the event was held on the consent of Mayor Rajesh Kalia.

Arguments broke out when Tandon was coming out from the meeting room at Kamlam and countered Moudgil, who also came out from the meeting room. A senior BJP leader said, “Davesh did not address Tandon in a respectful manner and told him that he has remained only 20 days in his hands. Tandon snubbed him for such behaviour in the office.”

Moudgil did not respond to repeated calls on his phone number and did not reply to text messages either. Tandon, when contacted, said, “I only complain to Davesh Moudgil for his act of making an issue of cancelling the blood donation event, which is organised by me twice in a year, in the community centre. But he replied in an inappropriate manner.”

Moudgil is considered to be in the rival group of Tandon and close to Satya Pal Jain and MP Kirron Kher. Tandon was also one of the frontrunners for the party ticket this time. Later, in the office of returning officer, Sector 17, Tandon was reluctant to go along with Kher to the room of returning officer for filing her nomination papers but agreed when Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Captain Abhimanyu insisted on him to go. Tandon is the proposer of Kher’s name for the elections.