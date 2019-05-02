Chandigarh: As poll heat rises, party veterans, actors to visit city over the next few days

OVER THE next 10 days, the city will play host to various star campaigners who will be coming in from various parts of the country to woo voters.

Chandigarh votes on May 19 in the last phase.

BJP has around a dozen star campaigners including national-level leaders and actors who will be urging people to vote for its candidate and MP Kirron Kher.

While Nitin Gadkari will be in the city on Thursday to address professionals at the Law Bhawan, BJP national president Amit Shah will be here on May 5. Party sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be here on May 13.

Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Poonam Mahajan, Tejaswi Surya are all lined up for next week. Film producer and director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher will also be campaigning for Kher. Click here for more election news

Meanwhile, for the Congress, party resident Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in the city to campaign for Bansal on May 12 as he has to visit Himachal Pradesh as well for campaigning.

Actors and leaders Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda are all lined up for Bansal.

Actors Mukesh Rishi and spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill will also be coming to the city this week to campaign for Bansal.