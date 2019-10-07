Chander Mohan: Bhajan Lal dreamed of making Panchkula like Paris

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minster and Congress candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan, on Sunday said that his father and three-time chief minister Bhajan Lal had dreamed to make Panchkula like Paris city and efforts had been made to make Panchkula a model district during his regime.

Chander Mohan was addressing a gathering at Barwala town, as many 20 km away from Panchkula. A havan was also performed on Sunday at the Congress office on the birth anniversary of Bhajan Lal. The office was opened amid chanting of hymens of veda.

According to Chander Mohan, his father was committed for the welfare of all sections of society and had great respect for the people of Panchkula. “Chaudhary Bhajan Lal had carved out a separate Panchkula district only having one constituency. He had envisaged a number of schemes for the development of Panchkula district…I had learnt the first chapter of politics from my father and he had always guided me to serve the people with sincerity and dedication and without any discrimination and for that I need your continuous support,” he said.

According to Congress, the youths of Rajput community have extended their whole hearted support to Chander Mohan during the election. “This election pertains to the progress, prosperity and development of Panchkula,” he added.

Taking a dig on the BJP candidate, Chander Mohan alleged that “the leaders of BJP were misleading the people by making false propaganda and showing hollow dreams to the people.”

Chander Mohan’s son and spokesperson of Youth Congress, Siddharth Bishnoi said that this election was not merely an election of Assembly but an election of “future and development.”