Chander Mohan asked only one question in 18-yr tenure in Haryana Vidhan Sabha: Chand Gupta

BJP candidate for Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday mocked his opponent, Congress’ Chander Mohan, saying that he had asked only one question in his 18-year tenure in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

“Congress candidate Chander Mohan, who remained MLA from the district for four terms and deputy CM for one, asked only one question in his 18-year tenure in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” said Gupta during a press conference at the party office in Sector 8, Panchkula. He further said, “I have raised issues related to Panchkula’s development and problems in the Vidhan Sabha 40 times in the last five years.” He said he had gathered this data from the Vidhan Sabha records.

Gupta also challenged Chander Mohan to release details of the development work done in Panchkula during his tenure so that the public knows what he has done for them. “The Congress candidate does not have any records to show that he has taken any effective steps for the development of Panchkula, and can only make bold claims.

My report card is now in the public domain and more than 125 development works were carried out or are underway, in the constituency that have been enlisted in the same,” said the BJP candidate.

“Panchkula had to face indifference and neglect, even when his (Chander Mohan’s) father was the CM and he was the deputy CM, due to which development was halted and the public had to face various problems. If he wasn’t able to take up the problems of the people then, what more will he do now?” he asked.

Gupta also claimed that 80 per cent of the promises made by him in the 2014 manifesto have been fulfilled. He added that BJP will release its election manifesto (Sankalp Patra) on Friday.

Gupta was accompanied by District President Deepak Sharma, senior leader Kulbhushan Goyal, district vice-president Umesh Sood, media convenor Vikas Paul, Naveen Garg and others.

Mathura MP Hema Malini will address a public meeting in the parking lot of the market in Sector 16 in support of Gupta on Friday.