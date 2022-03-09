Chandausi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chandausi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chandausi (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gulab Devi. The Chandausi (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

chandausi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Babu Rashtriya Parivartan Dal 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 3,38,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulab Debi BJP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 2,59,19,570 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Km Vimlesh Kumari SP 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 1,04,23,835 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Manju IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 11,80,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithlesh Kumari INC 0 Literate 44 Rs 1,24,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 94,63,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ran Vijay Singh BSP 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 1,53,70,166 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,95,880 ~ 17 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Kumar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 33,50,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejpal IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 49,25,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 59,90,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

chandausi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gulab Devi BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 40,97,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Braham Dev IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 18,09,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jyotasna Mahan Dal 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,98,262 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Vimlesh Kumari INC 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 9,22,204 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Singh IND 0 Not Given 67 Rs 20,60,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar RLD 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 24,33,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virmawati BSP 0 Literate 47 Rs 2,78,08,447 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 71,30,018 ~ 71 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

chandausi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Laxmigautam SP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 53,70,873 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 15,70,213 ~ 15 Lacs+ Chandra Pal Singh ASP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 15,23,161 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Chandra BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,21,97,512 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 81,89,680 ~ 81 Lacs+ Gulab Devi BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 59,21,904 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Hemendar Singh IOP 0 Not Given 25 Rs 34,20,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karansingh RPD 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,30,15,792 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,75,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Malti Devi RLM 0 Literate 30 Rs 72,650 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Meena IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal SSAD 0 Literate 49 Rs 2,23,401 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Netrasingh Kisan Sena 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 4,05,348 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajneesh IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 80,500 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satishpremi INC 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 10,12,723 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharvesh Alis Shabnam PECP 1 Literate 35 Rs 55,60,500 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vandana MD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 5,09,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

