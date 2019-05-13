Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh: On roll, gathbandhan hits non-Yadav OBC hurdle

It’s 9 am and a crowd has already begun to jostle at the PDS shop in Rewasa, a small village on the outskirts of Varanasi in UP’s Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Gupta Yadav, Ramjatan Kumar and Qadir Ahmed are sitting together and chatting, waiting for their turn to pick up cereals and kerosene.

Advertising

The conversation is centred around rising prices of kerosene. “Only a year or so ago, you could get kerosene at Rs 18 a litre. It is now Rs 34 a litre. It is rising by a rupee almost every month,” says Qadir Ahmed.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Ramjatan, a Dalit farm worker, agrees. “It’s not just inflation. Ever since the Modi government has come, everyone is troubled. He promised development and jobs. But I am forced to work in the farms even though I am educated. No vacancies were announced this year.”

Advertising

Gupta Yadav makes his point: “Why are we forgetting the stray cow menace? All our crops are getting destroyed.”

Their conversation captures the success of the electoral arithmetic that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been able to build with their alliance. In the run-up to the last leg of the 2019 polls, Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims seem to be not only agreeing on issues but also their voting preferences.

In village after village in Chandauli, from Mughalsarai to Sakaldiha, these three communities seem united on whom to vote for. Even those who see an inevitability in Narendra Modi getting a second term have their loyalties intact. Dinesh Yadav, who drives an autorickshaw in Mughalsarai, says, “Most people are in favour of Modi. I hear them talking in my auto. But I am voting for the SP. How does it matter? I am going to be driving a rickshaw no matter whose government comes.”

At a tea shop in Mughalsarai, several retired train drivers have gathered for their morning tea at 7 am. Most of them are Yadavs. “The BJP is not getting more than 37 seats in UP,” says Mithailal Yadav.

Others gathered there talk about the “falling” political discourse, pointing to the PM’s use of “shehzade” and “shehzadi” for rivals and the state CM Yogi Adityanath calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit. “I am telling you, the way things are going, by the last phase, there will be a gunfight,” says Girija Prasad Yadav.

But this is where the galloping gathbandhan hits a hurdle. It has been unable to cause much enthusiasm among other castes. Just across the road from the tea shop is a paan shop run by Suresh Chouhan.

Chouhan, who belongs to the backward Nonia community and voted for the BJP in 2014, says this time he will vote for the gathbandhan. He is immediately interjected by at least five others from his community: “Modi jeetega, Modi. Poora Chouhan log unhi ko vote karega. Suresh babu ko bhi line pe le aaenge (Modi will win. All Chouhans are voting for Modi. We will get Suresh to toe the line too).”

Chandauli has over 1 lakh Chouhan votes; Brahmins, Thakurs and Baniyas make up almost four lakh votes. Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims have close to five lakh votes in the constituency. The rest are non-Yadav OBCs. The gathbandhan has brought in Sanjay Chouhan from Ghazipur to garner Chouhan votes.

At the Chandauli market on the Chandauli-Varanasi highway, Raju says his Koeri caste (similar to Maurya in these parts) is voting for Modi. He says he is doing this even though sitting BJP MP Mahendra Pandey, who has been renominated, has done no work and even the PM has not measured up to expectations.

“Look, the last man to get any work done here was the Congress’s Kamalapati Tripathi in the 1970s. Pandey hasn’t even come here once in the last five years. Even Modi has not done much. But we trust him. We want to give him one more chance,” says Raju, 60.

Standing by his side, Vikas Singh, a 23-year-old Thakur, says, “So what if Modi has not done much? Did Mayawati and Akhilesh do anything? At least the BJP government has stopped cheating during examinations. Now no one is getting more than 75%.”

On the other side of the road, Nakdu Prasad is wearing a mask to shield himself from the dust bellowing out of a flyover construction site nearby. He disagrees that there has been no development under the BJP. “What is this if not development? When Mayawati and Akhilesh were CM, all Central funds would go back. And Congress? It is saying it will give Rs 72,000 to everyone. Where will the money come from? The country will sink,” he says.

The mood among non-Jatav Dalits is no different. Golu Sonkar, a vegetable vendor at the Sakaldiah market, is rooting for Modi. “There is no party here, only Modi. For the nation’s development, I will vote for him. Why hold him responsible for the fact that there is no visible development in the area? Even the gram pradhan can’t do much in five years.”

Advertising

It is said that in Chandauli, a topographical quirk makes the Ganga flow from east to west. Whether these elections herald a similar reversal of fortunes for the gathbandhan or the BJP remains to be seen.