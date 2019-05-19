Toggle Menu
Voters in this UP village allege BJP workers inked their fingers to stop them from votinghttps://indianexpress.com/elections/chandauli-uttar-pradesh-lok-sabha-2019-bjp-5735644/

Voters in this UP village allege BJP workers inked their fingers to stop them from voting

Taking note of the allegations, Chandauli SDM K R Harsh said villagers are eligible to vote and action will be taken against the accused based on the complaint.

One of the villagers told news agency ANI: “They were from BJP and asked us if we’ll vote for the party. They told us now you can’t vote. Don’t tell anyone.” (ANI photo)

Residents of Tara Jivapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district alleged that three men who claimed to be from the BJP had “forcefully” applied ink to their fingers and gave them Rs 500 in a bid to prevent them from voting in Sunday’s seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections.

One of the villagers told news agency ANI: “They were from BJP and asked us if we’ll vote for the party. They told us now you can’t vote. Don’t tell anyone.”

Taking note of the allegations, Chandauli SDM K R Harsh said villagers are eligible to vote and action will be taken against the accused based on the complaint.

“Complainants are present at police staion. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as elections hadn’t begun then. They will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forecefully applied,” he told ANI.

Advertising
ttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking reelection from Chandauli. (ANI Photo)

Chandauli is among the 13 Lok Sabha seats in which polling began on Sunday morning. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking reelection from Chandauli.

The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab Lok Sabha elections phase 7 polling: Over to Chandigarh’s voters now
2 Punjab: Kirron Kher, Pawan Bansal in war of words over support from different communities
3 Punjab's Anandpur Sahib constituency: More than 6,000 security personnel deployed