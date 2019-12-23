Chandankyari (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chandankyari Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Chandankyari Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Chandankyari (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

chandankyari Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amar Kumar Bauri BJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Eighty-Nine Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Anil Bauri SUCI(C) 0 10th Pass 49 Four Lakh+ / 0 Bholanath Bauri IND 0 12th Pass 36 One Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Bijay Kumar Rajwar JMM 0 Graduate Professional 31 Forty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Ganesh Kumar Das IND 0 12th Pass 41 One Lakh+ / 0 Harendra Kumar Ambedkarite Party of India 0 10th Pass 27 One Lakh+ / 0 Jageshwer Prasad Hazra AIFB 0 Literate 51 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Kiriti Bhushan Das Amra Bangalee 0 12th Pass 69 Six Lakh+ / 0 Lal Mohan Rajwar Marxist Co-Ordination 1 Graduate 41 Three Lakh+ / 0 Prakash Das Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 34 Two Lakh+ / 0 Raj Kumar Ram AITC 0 Literate 26 One Lakh+ / 0 Rampad Ravidas Jharkhand Party 0 Graduate 43 Eight Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Rohit Kumar Das JVM(P) 0 Graduate Professional 25 Six Lakh+ / 0 Samir Kumar Das BSP 0 Graduate 44 One Crore+ / 0 Uma Kant Rajak AJSU Party 1 10th Pass 54 Ninety Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

