Chances of tie-up with Cong-NCP dim, Swabhimani Paksha hits campaign trail

Seven days after the state executive council of the Swabhimani Paksha signaled its willingness to be part of the Opposition’s grand alliance, the situation seems to have changed, with party leaders hitting the campaign trail on their own. Blaming the Congress and NCP for their “lack of response” to the party’s demands, Paksha leader Ravikant Tupkar has launched his campaign from his home constituency of Buldhana.

Paksha leader Raju Shetti, who is the sitting MP from Hatkanagale constituency in Kolhapur district, had demanded two more seats to be part of the grand alliance: Buldhana and Wardha, the latter for its leader Subodh Mohite. Two weeks ago, Shetti had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the opposition alliance to respond to the Paksha’s demand, failing which the party was ready to field candidates in seven constituencies, including Madha, from where NCP chief Sharad Pawar will contest.

Leaders of both the Congress and NCP, including Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had urged Shetti to join the alliance. In a meeting of the Swabhimani Paksha’s state executive council last week, Shetti had decided to form a three-member panel to discuss seat-sharing issue, while giving an in-principle nod to be part of the opposition alliance. A time-frame of seven days was allotted to seal the deal, failing which the Paksha said it would contest the election alone.

While Tupkar began campaigning in Buldhana, his party doesn’t have infrastructure or ground-level workers to reach out to the lakhs of voters in the constituency. The Maratha face of the Paksha, Tupkar had resigned from his position as the chairman of the State Handloom Corporation when Shetti walked out of the NDA in 2017. For the last four terms, Buldhana has elected Shiv Sena candidates to the Lok Sabha, and the party has won two of the six assembly seats in the area. The BJP and Congress also have two MLAs each in the region. In the local bodies, Paksha has a single seat in a panchayat samiti.

“If the Congress and NCP want to defeat the BJP and Sena, they should be ready to accommodate smaller allies. Without such an understanding, it will be difficult for them, given the ruling alliance now has a distinctive advantage after the air strike on Balakot,” a Paksha leader said.