Chamraua (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chamraua (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chamraua Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Naseer Ahmad Khan. The Chamraua seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

chamraua Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mustafa Husain BSP 2 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,16,38,982 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,43,11,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ali Yusuf Ali INC 17 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,63,81,548 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,80,146 ~ 1 Crore+ Faheem Ahmed IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,38,24,922 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitender Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 15,48,831 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kripal Singh IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,10,15,527 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,71,630 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohan Kumar Lodhi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,47,91,597 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,83,009 ~ 7 Lacs+ Naseer Ahmad Khan SP 30 Post Graduate 83 Rs 4,26,88,645 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zubair Jagrook Janta Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zulfiqar Ali Turk AAP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 9,75,654 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Chamraua candidate of from Naseer Ahmad Khan Uttar Pradesh. Chamraua Election Result 2017

chamraua Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Naseer Ahmad Khan SP 0 Post Graduate 79 Rs 3,51,28,461 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ali Yusuf Ali BSP 14 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,63,77,573 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Mohan Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 97,02,808 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mohd Rafi IND 0 Graduate 69 Rs 13,69,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murshad Ali IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 32,64,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 2,26,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chamraua candidate of from Ali Yusuf Ali Uttar Pradesh. Chamraua Election Result 2012

chamraua Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ali Yusuf Ali BSP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,19,99,486 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ahsan JaSD 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Vashishtha MD 2 10th Pass 48 Rs 36,72,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Bhookan Lal JKP 1 8th Pass 46 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ch. Abul Hasan JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 65,27,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dharam Veer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharamendra IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Intejar Husen NCP 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 32,72,600 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khayali Ram Lodhi BJP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 39,05,329 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muti Ur Rehman Khan INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 27,49,181 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseer Ahmad Khan SP 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 3,48,23,649 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pervez Khan IND 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reshma IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rifaqat Ali RSBP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 61,10,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ S. R. Singh RLNP 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 27,20,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Bahadur Saxena RLM 1 12th Pass 59 Rs 1,48,72,589 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,20,743 ~ 21 Lacs+ Tofiq Ahmad Pasa WPOI 0 Not Given 42 Rs 16,46,056 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vaseem Ulla Masudi NNP 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Waseemul Hasan IEMC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 47,76,082 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

