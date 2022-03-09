Champawat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Champawat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Champawat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kailash Chandra. The Champawat seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

champawat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepak Belwal IND 5 Graduate 27 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemesh Kharkwal INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,73,88,964 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Jagdish Bhatt IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 1,68,48,872 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra Gahtori BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 10,60,43,567 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Singh Mahar AAP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 3,89,67,152 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,55,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mohd Haarun SP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Chandra Verma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,18,64,469 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

champawat Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash Chandra BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 5,48,34,049 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 44,52,872 ~ 44 Lacs+ Dinesh Chandra BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 87,500 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hemesh Kharkwal INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,97,14,211 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Trilok Chand Sorari UKD 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 51,17,106 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 5,19,916 ~ 5 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

champawat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hemesh Kharkwal INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 43,98,710 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 19,570 ~ 19 Thou+ Anand Prakash Gupta IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 21,60,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Haripriya Joshi Alias Hema Joshi BJP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 14,75,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Harsh Vardhan Singh UKDP 1 Not Given 39 Rs 12,96,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra Ray IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 28,37,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Lila Wati Gahtori IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Madan Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 49,17,670 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 4,07,888 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Bhatt SP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,66,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pan Dev IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 9,10,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rakesh Agarwal IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 54,03,092 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shyam Sundar Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tahir Husen IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

