Chamkaur Sahib (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chamkaur Sahib (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chamkaur Sahib (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Charanjit Singh Channi. The Chamkaur Sahib (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Chamkaur Sahib Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chamkaur sahib (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Charanjit Singh Channi INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 14,51,14,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 10,84,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Charanjit Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 7,90,11,449 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,91,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Harjinder Singh Punjab Democratic Party 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 8,54,865 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jagdish Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 12,43,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 4,80,00,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Parminder Kaur Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 26,20,741 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,19,385 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 24,29,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shinder Pal Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 Graduate 58 Rs 28,08,232 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

chamkaur sahib (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Charanjit Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 10,46,76,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 44,34,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh LJP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 21,55,514 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh PPOP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 21,55,514 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haripal IND 2 10th Pass 47 Rs 73,09,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 29,50,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Jagmeet Kaur Sandhu SAD 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 12,49,176 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 14,26,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sucha Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 59 Rs 67,90,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 60,500 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

