Chamarajanagar, Karnataka: No Rahul effect near Wayanad, Dalit leader gives BJP hope

“Please consider the work the local candidate has done while voting. Don’t consider people who will not be available to you,” a Congress worker tells an influential member of the Lingayat community in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar, a day after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from his new Wayanad constituency next door.

The Lingayat community has supported the BJP for the last two decades in Karnataka. The Congress is hoping to change that invoking the development works in one of the state’s most backward regions by its two-term Dalit MP R Dhruvanarayana, who was ranked Karnataka’s best MP and the country’s fourth in a survey a few years ago.

However, the Congress worker’s appeals don’t move the Lingayat leader. “Let him do some work for the upper castes too… They have worked only for the SC/STs,” he says.

Notwithstanding the Congress’s claims of Rahul’s Wayanad decision having a ripple effect on its southern campaign — particularly the Karnataka-Kerala-Tamil Nadu tri-junction — there is no sign of his presence having any influence in the Chamarajanagar (SC) seat.

At play are the usual factors of caste and local development, with the added hint of local youths from backward communities influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose speeches reach them directly on their mobile phones.

Lacking a good SC leader earlier, the BJP is courting the Dalit vote too this time apart from Lingayat, having fielded former Congress and Janata Dal leader and Dhruvanarayana’s guru, V Srinavas Prasad. A five-time MP from Chamarajanagar, Prasad, 71, had quit the Congress in 2017 after being dropped from the Cabinet by then CM Siddaramaiah.

Boosted by Prasad’s entry, Modi had even launched the BJP’s state poll campaign from Chamarajanagar in 2018. On April 9, Modi held a rally for Prasad.

All this makes the April 18 election Dhruvanarayana’s toughest. During the Congress campaign, the 58-year-old is the only one who makes a mention of Rahul and Wayanad. “Being neighbours with the national president will help our constituency,” he tells a small crowd near Sagar village in H D Kote taluk.

There is little doubt in the seat though that Dhruvanarayana has done good work. Cement roads, for example, stand out in even remote villages. Kempanna, an elderly SC agricultural worker from Bidarahalli village, says their votes are for Dhruvanarayana. “The SC/STs, backward classes and minorities will all vote for him,” he says.

Preetham Nayak, a tribal youth at N Begur village, which borders the Bandipur tiger reserve, acknowledges that Modi’s larger-than-life presence attracts many of his friends, but adds, “We asked for roads for years but no one listened to us. It was only after this MP was elected that we got roads.”

But the BJP is hoping to override this with its combination of Lingayat support and tall Dalit candidate. Overall, while SCs/STs make up 30 per cent of the voters in Chamarajanagar, Lingayats comprise approximately 25 per cent, backward classes 20 per cent, and Vokkaligas and Muslims 25 per cent.

Rallying of both the Lingayats and Dalits behind it would help the BJP send a powerful signal. The two communities have been bitterly divided since 1993, when three Dalits were murdered by Lingayat members over access to a temple in Badanavalu village. Srinivas Prasad is blamed by the Lingayats for 23 of their community ending up in prison owing to it.

The Congress doesn’t have to contend with just Prasad taking some of the party’s Dalit votes. It may also lose some to BSP candidate Dr Shivakumar, a teacher-activist. The Congress, however, claims an “understanding” between the JD(S) and BSP. Says Jaya Mangala, a block-level Congress leader from Sargur panchayat, “These internal pacts will help the Congress.”

The party also needs to factor in the popularity of Modi among youth. “A lot depends on that. Youths have decided to back the BJP because of Modi,” says Santosh Chinapi, 28, a Lingayat from Suluvadi village, where 17 people died of food poisoning last year after eating prasad. Former MP M Shivanna, who is back in the Congress after doing a round of the JD(S) and BJP in the past five years, admits this popularity, but argues the number of such youths is “negligible”.

During his campaign, Dhruvanarayana lists his achievements, from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Ekalavya schools to a maternity hospital and funds for roads. But also keeps caste in mind, reaching out to all communities, halting at Dalit colonies, tribal hamlets and Lingayat ashrams. “I have worked to see all communities living in harmony, keeping in mind the teachings of Basava (the Lingayat philosopher), that work is worship, and the message of Babasaheb Ambedkar, on education.”

“The Lingayats may hesitate in backing the Congress but all other communities are with the party,” says Atiq Ahmed, a Congress functionary in Sargur region.

About the Modi factor, Dhruvanarayana says, “In 2014, at the peak of the Modi wave, I won by 1.40 lakh votes. Modi has failed to deliver so there is no real concern. We have worked hard and our support is more broad-based this time.”

Prasad, in turn, claims he is looking forward to teaching Congress leader Siddaramaiah a “lesson” for dropping him from his Cabinet in 2017. “It was I who had helped him (Siddaramaiah) win by a narrow margin of 237 votes in this region when he had joined the Congress from the JD(S) in 2007.”