Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

chakradharpur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bikash Singh Purty BSP 0 10th Pass 28 Eleven Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Birsingh Jamuda IND 0 10th Pass NaN Four Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ Champai Boipai Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 47 Seventeen Lakh+ / 0 Laxman Giluwa BJP 3 12th Pass 54 One Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ Marshal Soy IND 0 10th Pass 36 Eight Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Nandu Barla IND 0 8th Pass 42 Three Lakh+ / 0 Pushpa Munda IND 0 8th Pass 35 One Lakh+ / 0 Ramlal Munda AJSU Party 1 12th Pass 40 Thirty Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Selay Munda Janata Party 0 12th Pass 30 Two Lakh+ / 0 Shashibhusan Samad JVM(P) 1 8th Pass 63 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Sukhdeo Hembrom Jharkhand Party 0 Graduate 68 Fourteen Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Sukhram Oraon JMM 1 Post Graduate 53 One Crore+ / Eleven Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

