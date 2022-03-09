Chakia (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chakia (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chakia (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sharda Prasad. The Chakia (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chakia Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chakia (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 40 Rs 54,479 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jainath CPI(M) 0 Literate 61 Rs 11,18,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar SP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 4,87,96,350 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,69,854 ~ 1 Crore+ Kailash BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 22,43,192 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamala Shankr IND 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 78,66,100 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sumer Ram INC 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 56,63,206 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramavadh Kharwar IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramkishun Sarvjan Sanatan Party 0 Graduate 68 Rs 1,18,37,451 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Subash Sonakar Jan Adhikar Party 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 47,48,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Azad BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 20,18,63,400 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Chakia Sc candidate of from Sharda Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Chakia (sc) Election Result 2017

chakia (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sharda Prasad BJP 1 Literate 58 Rs 61,71,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Alias Anil Paswan CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 36 Rs 18,870 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 3,52,73,972 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 59,50,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ Pardeshi Bharat Kalyan Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam SP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 86,35,904 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Radheshyam Lok Ekta Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra Jan Adhikar Party 2 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,07,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhawal Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 14,73,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sriprasad CPI(M) 3 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,91,711 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chakia Sc candidate of from Poonam Uttar Pradesh. Chakia (sc) Election Result 2012

chakia (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Poonam SP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 61,62,143 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 12,05,812 ~ 12 Lacs+ Basmati Kol RLM 0 Not Given 40 Rs 2,222 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,90,12,455 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,75,100 ~ 80 Lacs+ Lal Bihari QED 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 5,85,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhu JD(U) 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 30,73,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Madhukant Ishwar INC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 21,64,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Rajendra Prasad LD 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 41,500 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bachan LJP 0 Literate 59 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dular CPM 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 2,65,185 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Krit CPI(ML)(L) 0 Literate 48 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar IJP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Narayan PMSP 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Tapasya BJP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 30,66,075 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 37,25,591 ~ 37 Lacs+ Trilok Narayan IND 1 8th Pass 27 Rs 1,12,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Uday Bhan RPI(A) 1 8th Pass 29 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

