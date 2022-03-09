Chail (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chail (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chail Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar. The Chail seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chail ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Chail candidate of from Sanjay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Chail Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chail candidate of from Mohd. Asif Jafri Uttar Pradesh. Chail Election Result 2012

chail Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohd. Asif Jafri BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 4,94,61,635 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 41,775 ~ 41 Thou+ Chandrabali SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,36,99,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Narayan PSJP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 43,38,124 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Singh RSMD 0 Literate 41 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanendra Pal IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 11,56,700 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 8,000 ~ 8 Thou+ Jai Chand BJP 2 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,64,83,030 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,418 ~ 32 Thou+ Lakhna Singh Rajpasi BKRP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M.u.ahamad (mamau) IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 21,62,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Rufi IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 4,19,249 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasir Aziz IND 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Shankar Shukla IJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 39,73,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhakrishn Diwedi NCP 2 12th Pass 60 Rs 96,83,720 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 2,43,002 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 Not Given 29 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lal IND 7 Literate 48 Rs 2,44,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Moorat RLM 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,09,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra AITC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 22,10,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Bhushan AD 2 Post Graduate 44 Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sultan Mohammad IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 28,70,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Susheel Kumar Dwivedi LD 1 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tikam IND 1 5th Pass 53 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udho Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 36,20,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Prakash INC 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 23,26,400 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Chail Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Chail Assembly is also given here..