Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Chail (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chail (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Chail assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Chail |
March 9, 2022 7:31:55 pm
Chail Election Results 2022

Chail (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Chail Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar. The Chail seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chail ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chail Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amrawati IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar Kesharwani Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 77,61,453 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Archana Gautam IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 5,92,100 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Atul Kumar Dwivedi BSP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 5,48,14,746 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 75,60,000 ~ 75 Lacs+
Danish Ali Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 10,09,622 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohibbul Haque All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate 49 Rs 5,45,69,038 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 15,15,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel Apna Dal (Soneylal) 2 Graduate 53 Rs 34,86,22,443 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 1,70,23,895 ~ 1 Crore+
Pooja Pal SP 3 Graduate 42 Rs 17,28,40,421 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,49,46,208 ~ 1 Crore+
Rajeev Kumar LJP 2 Post Graduate 36 Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Kumar Singh Patel Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,32,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Singh IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 34,25,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashibhushan Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 2 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,12,74,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Chauhan IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 48,06,686 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Talat Azim INC 4 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,81,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,43,464 ~ 9 Lacs+
Vijay Kumar Ramdas Ravidas IND 0 Literate 30 Rs 27,90,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Chail candidate of from Sanjay Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Chail Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sanjay Kumar
BJP

chail Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sanjay Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 27,52,09,590 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 67,94,334 ~ 67 Lacs+
Arun Kumar Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 6,57,636 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asharfi Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandrika Prasad Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmendra Dutt Pandey Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 8,55,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harihar Singh Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,10,93,466 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Bahadur Jan Kalyan Party 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Tripathi Rashtravyapi Janta Party 1 Graduate 39 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Asif Jafri BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 12,19,45,569 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 62,07,730 ~ 62 Lacs+
Mohd. Farooque IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 12,94,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Kumar Maurya Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 24,08,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Qamar Saeed Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 2 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,81,85,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Vishal Paswan RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 75,26,174 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Roopchand IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shikha Saroj IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 58,30,886 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subhash Chandra IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 70,04,89,655 ~ 70 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Talat Azim INC 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,44,26,044 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,69,005 ~ 5 Lacs+
Tej Singh Verma Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 46,500 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Ramdas Ravidas IND 0 Literate 33 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chail candidate of from Mohd. Asif Jafri Uttar Pradesh.

Chail Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Mohd. Asif Jafri
BSP

chail Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Mohd. Asif Jafri BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 4,94,61,635 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 41,775 ~ 41 Thou+
Chandrabali SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,36,99,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Govind Narayan PSJP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 43,38,124 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyan Singh RSMD 0 Literate 41 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyanendra Pal IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 11,56,700 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 8,000 ~ 8 Thou+
Jai Chand BJP 2 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,64,83,030 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,418 ~ 32 Thou+
Lakhna Singh Rajpasi BKRP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
M.u.ahamad (mamau) IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 21,62,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Rufi IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 4,19,249 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nasir Aziz IND 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prabhu Shankar Shukla IJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 39,73,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radhakrishn Diwedi NCP 2 12th Pass 60 Rs 96,83,720 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 2,43,002 ~ 2 Lacs+
Rajendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Kumar IND 0 Not Given 29 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Lal IND 7 Literate 48 Rs 2,44,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Moorat RLM 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,09,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramchandra AITC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 22,10,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashi Bhushan AD 2 Post Graduate 44 Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sultan Mohammad IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 28,70,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Susheel Kumar Dwivedi LD 1 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tikam IND 1 5th Pass 53 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Udho Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 36,20,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Prakash INC 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 23,26,400 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Chail Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Chail Assembly is also given here..

