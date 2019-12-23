Chaibasa (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chaibasa Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Chaibasa Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

chaibasa Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bace Buriuly IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Ninety-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Bimal Kumar Sumbrui JD(U) 0 Graduate 49 One Crore+ / Eighty-Three Lakh+ Budhan Bari Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 10th Pass 29 Three Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Chandmani Balmuchu JVM(P) 1 12th Pass 37 Sixty-Five Lakh+ / Fifty-Eight Lakh+ Deepak Birua JMM 0 Graduate 51 One Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Jyoti Bhramar Tubid BJP 0 Graduate 61 Three Crore+ / Twenty-Eight Thousand+ Mangal Singh Sundi IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Ninety Lakh+ / Nine Lakh+ Manki Sawaiyan Ambedkarite Party of India 0 10th Pass 46 Fifty-Six Thousand+ / 0 Mewalal Honhaga BSP 0 Graduate 69 Eighty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Nitin Roshan Ekka SUCI(C) 0 Graduate 32 Twelve Thousand+ / 0 Pushpa Sawaiyan AAP 0 12th Pass 25 Forty Thousand+ / 0 Pushpa Sinku IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Seven Thousand+ / 0 Turam Biruly AITC 0 12th Pass 27 Sixty-Nine Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

