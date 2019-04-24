Govt machinery has been let loose against Opposition, some are naturally scared: Chaggan Bhujbal

Out on bail, Bhujbal is now campaigning for his nephew and NCP candidate from Nashik, Sameer Bhujbal. He speaks to The Indian Express about the “fear psychosis that has many Congress leaders holding back their punches against Modi” and explains why he has decided to bury the hatchet with Raj Thackeray.

With three phases of polling over, how do you see this election panning out?

The country faces massive agrarian distress. The entire rural population, especially farmers, are very angry with the government. The effects of demonetisation are still playing out in the urban economy with lay offs and companies folding up operations. There is a growing sense that this government tends to lie through its teeth. There are very strong undercurrents against it. People in rural areas are openly speaking out against it. In urban areas, people are still a bit guarded in speaking against the government in public. They are afraid that either agencies or trolls will start hounding them if they speak ill of Modi. There is, however, a lot of latent anger, which will manifest itself when results are out.

There is a perception that the Opposition has not been able to effectively counter the government.

I was in jail for over two years, so I do not know what was happening then. Since I have been out, I have pulled no punches in attacking this government. As far as others go, yes, it is true that this government has been blackmailing people saying ‘we will let the agencies loose on you’. They have been told that ‘we will make a Bhujbal out of you’. A lot of people, who have joined hands with the BJP, have done so after being threatened of action. The government machinery has been let loose against the Opposition and some leaders are naturally scared. But things are changing, there are still people who have the courage to take on the government.

The BJP says that you speak about your being sent to jail as if you were incarcerated for being a freedom fighter.

I was sent to jail over cooked-up charges. The state machinery, on various occasions, has given me a clean chit. Moreover, the judiciary will decide my fate. The BJP is, however, headed by Amit Shah and it has given ticket to Pragya Singh — both of whom are charged with killing people. What does Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have to say of such people when he chooses to attack me?

Why did you not contest these elections?

Age is a factor and I am still on medication. The task of reaching out to 20 lakh voters in hundreds of villages is physically stressful. Sameer Bhujbal has successfully represented this constituency before. The Nashik that you see of today is because of the work initiated by Chhagan and Sameer Bhujbal. All the infrastructure was built during our tenure. The sitting Shiv Sena MP has done next to nothing for this city.

But many local residents blame you for destroying the peace of this city and criminalisation of Nashik.

For the last five years, we have not been in power. Earlier, a murder used to be reported every two or three months. Now, you have killings almost every week. How am I to blame for this when I am not in charge? Rapid urbanisation does lead to a spike in crime… this is a natural phenomenon. If Bhujbal is responsible, what has the current government been doing? I have done so much for this city. They do not have anything else to attack me on and this issue is raked up during elections.

Many feel that your insistence of not letting go of the Dindori seat caused the CPI(M) to break away from the mahagatbandhan.

Of the six Assembly seats in Dindori, three are held by NCP MLAs, including me and my son. One seat we lost by a narrow margin. The CPI(M) MLA won his seat by only 2,000 votes. When we have such strong presence in that seat, how do you expect us to let it go? We had offered the CPI(M) Palghar but it insisted on Dindori.

You seem to be fighting a lonely battle in Nashik. The Congress, your ally, is absent from your programmes.

As I said earlier, many still fear that the government machinery will go after them if they speak out against Modi or ally with me. It is a reality that I am fighting a lonely battle. During 1995-1999, when I was the then leader of Opposition in the Congress, I was fighting a lonely battle against the BJP-Sena then as well. I am used to this. I have spent my formative years in the Sena with Balasaheb Thackeray and I guess this fighting spirit comes from there. The Congress does not have the same fighting spirit or aggressive streak.

The politics of Nashik earlier revolved around Chaggan Bhujbal and Raj Thackeray’s MNS. He was your fiercest critic, yet you have decided to take his support in these elections.

Advertising

The MNS wanted to make a mark in Nashik politics. I was the most dominant force here and it was but natural that they would attack me. Things, however, have changed now. Both of us do not like what is going on in the country. We do not like the path on which Modi is leading the country, where the Constitution is under threat and institutions are being attacked. We have a common goal. Moreover, dushman ka dushman dost hota hai.