Chaduni’s candidates for Punjab: Religious preacher, an ex-AAP leader, man who became sarpanch at 20

A religious preacher, a former village sarpanch and a former youth leader of Aam Aadmi Party are among nine candidates whose names were released Wednesday by Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.

Releasing the list in Chandigarh, Chaduni said they will declare the candidate for one more seat. The SSP is contesting 10 seats in alliance with another farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

As per the list, Harpreet Singh Makhu (40), a religious preacher, will contest from Dakha constituency of Ludhiana district. Makhu told The Indian Express that he has been a reporter of a UK-based Punjabi channel also. “Through this channel, I raised the issues of farmers during the agitation against the now repealed agri laws,” he said.

Barinder Kumar Bittu (35), who is from Bazigar community, has been fielded from Nabha (SC reserved) constituency. According to Bittu, he has a diploma from an institute of Australia in hospitality management. “For the past one year, I was associated with the ongoing farmers’ agitation. I worked for the AAP for six years and also remained its Patiala district youth wing president. But a few months back, I left the party over the objectionable style of ticket distribution there,” he said.

SSP has fielded its Punjab youth wing president Inderpal Singh Bains (32) from Gurdaspur. According to Bains, he was active in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts during the farmers’ agitation. Recalling an episode, Bains said: “When the farmers were moving towards Delhi on November 26, 2020 to raise their voice against three farm laws, the Punjab and Haryana border at Shambhu was sealed by administration by parking trucks and installing barricades. I drove a truck to the other side to facilitate the way for the protesters despite a tough stance by the police. A video clipping of the entire episode had gone viral on social media. The farmers then broke the barricades and moved towards Delhi.”

SSP’s Ajnala candidate Charanjit Singh (42) was elected sarpanch of his native village Galib unanimously when he was just 20. In fact, he was president of a village level sports club there which impressed the villagers. Charanjit’s family holds 10 acres of agricultural land in the village. “I won’t spend much on the Assembly election. We will use small hoardings for the election campaign,” he said.

SSP’s state president Rashpal Singh Jouramajra has been fielded from Samana constituency. Jouramajra has been active in politics since 1990 when he joined Congress. Before this, he remained associated with a farmer outfit BKU too. “During the recent agitation, I joined hands with Gurnam Singh Chaduni who told me about Mission Punjab that is aimed at changing the style of current politics,” said Jouramajra.

According to the SSP, the election commission has allotted cup-plate as election symbol for the party candidates in Punjab.