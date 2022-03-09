Chabbewal (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chabbewal (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chabbewal (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Raj Kumar. The Chabbewal (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

chabbewal (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Budh Dayal IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 16,86,453 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinder Kumar Samaj Bhalai Morcha 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 40,30,194 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 87,500 ~ 87 Thou+ Davinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 15,04,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Dilbag Rai BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 21,30,57,858 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 47,87,637 ~ 47 Lacs+ Dr. Raj Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 20,72,05,107 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 5,76,66,706 ~ 5 Crore+ Gurnam Singh Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 15,96,315 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harminder Singh AAP 2 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,52,70,149 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Raman Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 14,56,200 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rashpal Singh Raju IND 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 73,66,615 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 2,28,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sodhi Ram Lok Insaaf Party 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 8,26,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sohan Singh Thandal SAD 2 Graduate 67 Rs 1,94,43,454 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,27,954 ~ 13 Lacs+

chabbewal (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 17,50,70,150 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 5,23,26,466 ~ 5 Crore+ Balwinder Singh Bittu IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 63,18,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 36,10,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Gurjit Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 8,08,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Gurlal BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 72,78,299 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 23,04,324 ~ 23 Lacs+ Gurnam Singh Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 21,20,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 23,41,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raman Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 12,93,977 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Sohan Singh SAD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,13,93,957 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh Inqalab Vikas Dal 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 54,11,138 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

chabbewal (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sohan Singh Thandal SAD 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,31,76,185 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,55,075 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ajaib Singh PPOP 0 Others 60 Rs 1,44,04,217 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Raj Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 9,28,49,422 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 3,60,00,132 ~ 3 Crore+ Gurnam Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 44,73,696 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Parkash Jakhu LJP 0 5th Pass 71 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

