CEO: Central forces to man 98% polling booths in fourth phase in Bengal

A total of 552 companies of the central forces will be deployed in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections with an objective to cover 98 per cent of the polling booths in Bengal.

The fourth phase will see the deployment of over 200 companies more as compared to the third. As many as 324 companies were deployed in the third phase.

With each phase, the Election Commission (EC) is increasing the deployment of central forces. During the first phase in North Bengal, only 80 per cent of the booths were manned by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), it increased to 92 per cent in the third phase.

“A total of 552 companies of central forces have been allotted for the fourth phase of elections to be held on April 29. We expect that we will be able to cover the maximum number of polling stations by the central forces as static postings,” Vivek Dube told The Indian Express.

“The first two phases were more or less peaceful, apart from some stray incidents of clashes. We are heading towards 98 per cent coverage by the central forces in the fourth phase,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab.

During the fourth phase on April 29, eight constituencies will go to polls in Bengal — Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

As per EC sources, special emphasis is being given to Asansol. Each and every polling booth in Asansol is likely to be manned by the central forces.

According to the EC, in the first phase held in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on April 11, only 50 per cent of the booths were covered by the central forces.

In the second phase on April 18 in Darjeeling, Raiganj and Jalpaiguri 80 per cent of the booths were manned by CAPF.

The number increased to 92 per cent in the third phase for Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur, Murshidabad and Balurghat.

Recently, ahead of the third phase, Special Observer for West Bengal Ajay V Nayak had compared the law and order situation of the state with that of Bihar 15 years back.