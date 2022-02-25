Centre using agencies as part of conspiracy: Aaditya Thackeray

Hitting the campaign trail for the first time in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid political uproar back home over the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Mallik by the Enforcement Directorate, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday accused the Centre of using “agencies as part of a conspiracy” with assembly elections still going on.

“Ye sari rajnaitik chalein chal rahi hai Kendra sarkar…jab chunav aate hain to yeh sab agenciyan lag jati hain kaam pe (the Centre is making a political move…whenever elections come, these agencies become active,” said Thackeray.

Campaigning in Domariyaganj assembly constituency of Siddharthnagar district, where an FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh for his controversial remark — saying “those who vote for other candidates have Muslim blood” — Thackeray targeted the BJP government, asserting, “Everyone has the right to speak about their religion, but governance is not about religion, it’s about serving people, it is for the people. There is no difference in the blood, everyone’s blood is red.” Shiv Sena had fielded 60 candidates in the UP elections, but the candidature of 19 was rejected, leaving 41 in the fray.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Thackeray said, “When your Chief Minister, who is soon going to be a former Chief Minister after the elections, comes to Mumbai, he gives big advertisements…but in reality has employment increased here or unemployment…has atrocities against women increased or their respect…has social justice increased or social injustice…has unity among religions increased or hatred?”