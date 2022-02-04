Centre should reverse decision to slash fertiliser subsidy: Sukhbir

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the reduction in the fertiliser subsidy by the Centre in the recent Budget as “unfortunate” and demanded that the decision should be reviewed immediately.

He said it was shocking that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the fertilizer subsidy by around Rs 35,000 crore. “This step will hurt the farming community in the state with Punjab alone set to lose a fertilizer subsidy quotient of Rs 3,141 crore. This will also lead to an increase in the price of Urea and DAP fertilizer which will also affect Punjab farmers the most as they are the highest per hectare consumers of fertilizers in the country,” he said.

Sukhbir also sharpened his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party saying that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann ‘jodi’ would be roundly rejected by Punjabis as “AAP was trying to foist Kejriwal on them by projecting Mann as a dummy face of the party”.

The SAD chief, who was talking to media persons at Maur during his campaign tour in favour of party candidate Jagmeet Singh Brar, said that Kejriwal-Mann ‘jodi’ had weakened AAP’s chances in the state. “People have seen with their own eyes that it is Kejriwal who is the real CM in waiting and that Mann has been projected as the chief ministerial face following a fake survey only to deceive Punjabis. Voters will not be deceived by such cunning moves and will reject the ‘jodi’ completely. They will not even reach double digits”.

Sukhbir, while addressing the gathering here, said a pro-SAD-BSP and pro-development wave was sweeping the state.

“Hundreds of AAP and Congress workers are joining the SAD daily,” he said.

He said the party was committed to carrying forward the developmental legacy of the previous SAD regime and this is why it had decided to give Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of below poverty line (BPL) families in the state.

He said similarly a comprehensive policy was being made to ensure quality education in rural areas by creating mega schools with modern facilities in each block.

“We are also committed to encourage students studying in government schools by reserving 33 per cent seats for them in technical educational institutions and bearing the cost of their education,” he said.