Central, state govt schemes have reached all sections of society, says Adityanath

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that those who had terrorised Mumbai in the past, like Dawood Ibrahim, were now struggling for their own existence due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath was in the city on Thursday for the election campaign of the city’s BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates.

Praising Modi for his policies since 2014, Adityanath said that the schemes by the government both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, have “reached all sections of the society” and have “provided security to each citizen and employment to youth through start-ups”.

“When PM Modi went to the USA, the entire country welcomed him. At such times, the respect shown by other countries, including USA, Germany and UK, is not for him alone. It is for the 136 crore Indians. PM Modi has taken the country to a new height to be recognised as a superpower,” the UP CM said. He addressed public gatherings in Colaba in South Mumbai and Kandivali in North Mumbai on Thursday.

“After Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan was scared as it realised that India can attack. Pakistan’s crocodile tears could be seen. Those who defamed the city and the state, like the D-company, they are struggling now, for their own existence. Pakistan too has been made to constantly clarify that Dawood is not hiding there…it is pleading in front of the entire world,” said the BJP leader.

Asking people to vote for the candidates of the alliance, Adityanath said Mumbai and Maharashtra have reached newer heights due to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis under the guidance of Modi.

“Be it schemes for urban areas, rural areas, employment, start-ups, so much has been initiated. The voters should continue to vote for the alliance for further progress. The corruption by the previous government of NCP-Congress had created an apprehension that Mumbai won’t remain a financial capital, but the past five years have changed that,” he said. He also visited Nanded and Jalgaon before campaigning in Mumbai on Thursday.