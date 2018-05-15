Central Karnataka Election Results 2018: BJP poised to win 24 seats, Congress to be reduced to 12

Central Karnataka election results 2018: As per the latest trends of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results, BJP, which left no stone unturned to woo the voters during the entire poll campaign, has won 20 seats out of total 36 seats in the region and is leading four others seat. Central Karnataka election results 2018: As per the latest trends of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results, BJP, which left no stone unturned to woo the voters during the entire poll campaign, has won 20 seats out of total 36 seats in the region and is leading four others seat.

Despite emerging as the single largest party, the BJP seems to fall agonisingly short of majority in the hotly contested Karnataka assembly elections. However, the saffron party has drastically improved its performance by many folds in the Central Karnataka region of the state.

As per the latest trends of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results, BJP, which left no stone unturned to woo the voters during the entire poll campaign, has won 21 seats out of total 36 seats in the region and is leading in three other seats. It is followed by Congress which has won 11 seats and is leading in one other seat. JDS lost its deposits from the region as it failed to open its account in the region.

In a surprise turn of events, the Congress announced that it will extend support to the JD(S) in forming the next government in the southern state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with central Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, that the party will back the JD(S) in forming the government. However, it was not yet clear if the Congress would extend support from outside or be part of the new government.

Presently, the Congress has won 43 of the 222 seats polling for which was held, while it is leading in 35 seats. The JD(S) has won 18 seats and its candidates are ahead of their rivals in 19 seats. If the number of seats the two parties have won and where they are leading is taken into account, they could together end up with 116 seats, four more than the magic figure of 112. On the other hand, the BJP has won 75 seats and is leading in 29, a total of 104. Two of the seats, RR Nagar and Jayanagar, will see repoll on May 28.

The central Karnataka region, which shares its border with Kerala, has give the state a number of chief ministers including Kadilal Manjappa, S Nijalingappa, J H Patel, B S Yeddyurappa. The region also includes Coorg, that houses the grand Madikeri fort and the Abbi Falls.

Davanagere, popularly called the ‘Manchester of Karnataka’, has always been a stronghold of the Congress. However, the city was picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of 100 across the country to be developed into a Smart City.

This performance by the BJP should instill huge confidence into the party given the fact that they had won just four seats in the last assembly elections held in 2013. In 2013, it was Congress which won 19 seats, followed by JDS which bagged eight seats and Others who won five seats.

