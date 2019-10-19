Caste equation at play; in 30% seats big battle between Jat candidates

Even as political parties maintain that they are not indulging in caste politics, the choice of candidates by for October 21 Haryana Assembly polls indicate that the caste equations will play a vital role in forming the next government in Haryana with the Jat community remaining a deciding factor.

Advertising

The three main parties in contest – the BJP, Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party – have fielded 81 Jat candidates. JJP leads with 34, followed by Congress (27) and BJP (20). Congress and JJP are led by Jat leaders, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Dushyant Chautala, respectively.

Out of 90 Assembly constituencies, at least one-third will be witnessing a direct contest among the Jat candidates nominated by the three parties. Jat community comprises 27 per cent population in state and is considered to be the most dominant politically. In February 2016, communal clashes had marred Haryana when violence erupted during the Jat reservation agitation. At least 30 persons had lost their lives in the agitation that had gone violent.

A few of the close-contest seats where Jats will be taking on each other include Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (Bhupinder Hooda of Congress and Satish Nandal of BJP), Meham (Anand Singh Dangi of Congress, Shamsher Kharkhara of BJP and Hargian Mokhra of JJP), Narnaund (Capt Abhimanyu of BJP and Baljit Sihag of Congress), Ellenabad (Abhay Chautala from INLD, Pawan Beniwal from BJP, Bharat Singh Beniwal from Congress and OP Sihag from JJP), Badhra (Ranbir Singh Mahendra from Congress, Naina Chautala from JJP and Sukhwinder from BJP), Dabwali (Amit Sihag from Congress and Aditya Devilal from BJP), Panipat rural (Mahipal Dhanda from BJP, Kuldip Rathi from INLD, and Devender Kadian from JJP), Loharu (Jai Prakash Dalal from BJP and Somvir Singh from Congress), Beri (Raghuvir Singh Kadian from Congress, Vikram Kadian from BJP and Upender Kadian from JJP), Charkhi Dadri (Major Nirpender Singh Sangwan from Congress, Babita Phogat from BJP and Satpal Sangwan from JJP), Uchana Kalan (Dushyant Chautala from JJP, Prem Lata from BJP and Balram Katwal from Congress) and Tohana (Subhash Barala from BJP, Paramvir Singh from Congress, Devender Singh Babli from JJP).

Advertising

Two time chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says Congress doesn’t believe in caste politics. “Candidates are decided on the basis of dynamics of a particular constituency. There is a full-fledged procedure that is followed in national parties before finalising a candidate. Caste does not matter much in such selections. In Haryana, 36 biradari are supporting Congress,” Hooda told The Indian Express.

Several districts including Hisar, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Sirsa, Jind and Kaithal form the heart of Haryana’s Jat belt. However, with JJP being an additional Jat community-led party in fray this time besides Jat ruled Congress and INLD, the community vote bank is all set for a split. While Rohtak, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Jhajjar are considered Congress strongholds, Sirsa is a known Chautala clan citadel while JJP is making a significant presence felt in the districts of Hisar and Jind.

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar who belongs to Punjabi community had been saying that “they have always worked for the welfare of all 36 biradaris, shunning caste politics, we have always followed the principle of Haryana ek, Haryanvi ek”.

BJP has fielded nine Punjabi candidates and Congress two.

Not only the Jats, but other castes including Rajputs, Gujjars, Yadavs and Vaishya have also been given due representation by the political parties. As far as Muslim community is concerned, Congress has fielded a maximum of six candidates followed by four by JJP and three by BJP