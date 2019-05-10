Toggle Menu
Cash seized from Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh’s car: Policehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/cash-seized-from-bengal-bjp-candidate-bharati-ghosh-car-police-5720882/

Cash seized from Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh’s car: Police

The car in which the former IPS officer was travelling was intercepted at Mangal Bar in Pingla area in West Midnapore district at around 11 PM on Thursday, police said.

Bharati Ghosh, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, Bharati Ghosh BJP, cash seized from Bharati Ghosh car, west bengal elections, lok sabha elections 2019, tmc vs bjp, west bengal news
Bharati Ghosh with senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya after joining the party in February. (PTI)

With two days left for Ghatal constituency to go to polls, the police has seized Rs 1.13 lakh from the vehicle of BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh late Thursday night, a senior police officer said Friday.

The car in which the former IPS officer was travelling was intercepted at Mangal Bar in Pingla area in West Midnapore district at around 11 PM on Thursday, he said.

“Cash amounting to Rs 1,13,815 was seized from Ghosh’s vehicle. We had information that Ghosh was carrying the cash. There were also other people in her vehicle. She could not explain why she was carrying the money. We are looking into the matter,” the police officer told PTI.

Ghosh was detained for almost three hours by the district police and questioned in connection with the seizure.

Advertising

“She was allowed to leave Pingla Police Station at around 2.45 AM after her questioning,” the officer said.

Trinamool Congress leaders in the area alleged that Ghosh was carrying the money for “influencing voters”.

Ghosh, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the amount was for her personal expenses.

“I was carrying only Rs 50,000 on me. I had my convenor and driver in my car. My convenor had around Rs 49,000 with him and the driver was carrying Rs 13,000. I have a bank statement detailing the date and the branch from which the amount was withdrawn,” Ghosh told PTI.

“The money was for meeting my personal expenses and not what the TMC is alleging. And the amount I had in my bag did not violate any norm of the Election Commission’s model code of conduct,” Ghosh said.

The EC was yet to receive any complaint in this connection.

“We have not received any complaint so far. We have asked our officials to look into the matter,” a senior official of the CEO’s office here said.

Ghosh is contesting from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, where she is pitted against Bengali film star and Trinamool Congress candidate Deepak Adhikary, popularly known as Dev.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha election LIVE updates: Pitroda's 'Hua so hua' remark sums up Congress' arrogance, says PM Modi
2 Amit Shah could be next home minister if Modi returns to power, think before you vote: Kejriwal
3 Sam Pitroda's 1984 riots remark: Will Rahul Gandhi 'oust his Guru', asks Arun Jaitley