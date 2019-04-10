Cash, drugs, other valuables worth Rs 96.4 cr seized: Uttar Pradesh Cops

As the campaigning for the first phase of elections ended Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have seized cash, valuables and drugs worth around Rs 96.4 crore so far from the state.

The haul this year is double the value of cash, valuables and narcotics worth around Rs 47.6 crore seized before the Assembly elections in 2017. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said so far Rs 27.55 crore cash, 123 kg gold, 295 kg silver and 13,998 kg drugs were seized during checking.

For the elections on 80 seats to be held in seven phases, police have set up 482 interstate and 129 international barriers. Out of 91,727 polling centres, 15,732 have been declared as critical, said Kumar.

“We have identified 14,399 troublemakers and have taken preventive action against 13,883 of them. A total of 2,169 have been externed from the district and 396 of them were arrested for violating the order. Total 171 cognisable and 217 non-cognisable offences have been registered in connection to the violation of Model Code of Conduct. More than 8 lakh litres of illicit liquor have been seized so far,” informed Anand Kumar.

“Illegal arms and ammunition are also being seized to ensure law and order. So far 7,506 illegal weapons, 10,267 cartridges, 6,059 kg explosives and 4,132 crude bombs were seized. Action is being taken against 191 illegal weapon manufacturing units. Total 22,508 criminals have been arrested against non-bailable warrants,” he said, adding that they have received 173 complaints related to objectionable posts on social media and required action has been taken in all of them.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said that since the announcement of election dates, 1,022 cases were registered under the Gangster Act against 3,709 persons and 54 persons were booked under the National Security Act. All the cases were, however, not related to elections, he clarified and added that more than one lakh personnel have been deployed for the first phase of elections.