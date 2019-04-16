Case registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for cautioning Muslims against splitting their votes

A case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar’s Katihar on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at an election rally on Tuesday.

Addressing public in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab minister Tuesday said the BJP was running a divisive campaign and cautioned the Muslim voters against splitting their votes.

“Main aapko chetavni dene aya hun Muslim bhaiyon, ye baant rahe hain apko, ye yahan Owaisi jaise logon ko la ke,ek nai party khadi kar aap logon ka vote baant ke jitna chahte hain. Agar tum log ikathe hue, ekjut hoke vote dala to Modi sulat jaega (There is politics of division on the basis of caste underway here. They are trying to divide your votes by getting Owaisi to field his party candidates. If Muslims unite and vote together then Modi will be defeated),” Sidhu said.

Following this, the BJP lashed out at the Congress saying it was in the opposition party’s “DNA” to divide people. The BJP also moved the Election Commission, seeking action against Sidhu for allegedly inflaming communal passion.

Playing the video clip of Sidhu’s Katihar rally, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference, “It is part of the Congress’ DNA to divide. It is not a new norm in this party.” The BJP also moved the Election Commission, seeking action against Sidhu for allegedly inflaming communal passion.”

(With inputs from PTI)