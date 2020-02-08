Case over AAP’s Sholay video, featuring Shah

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has registered an FIR. The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has registered an FIR.

The Delhi BJP’s legal department has filed a complaint alleging that the AAP tried to tarnish the party’s image by making a spoof video which shows Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders as dacoits from the cult Bollywood movie Sholay. The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has registered an FIR.

In his complaint, convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal and legislative cell, Neeraj, alleged that the video contains morphed clips from Sholay and shows Shah as Gabbar, the villain in the movie, and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel as the dacoits.

“They are spreading the deceptive Sholay spoof to tarnish the image of the BJP, which is derogatory, and are also violating the norms of election in order to take undue advantage for election,” he alleged in his complaint.

After receiving the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (1) B (with intent to cause, fear or alarm to the public).

“The CCC has written a letter to YouTube and other social media websites to provide details of the server from where the video was uploaded. As of now, we are collecting evidence before making any arrest,” said a senior police officer. After the police letter, the video has been removed from YouTube.

The complaint also alleged that the video is being projected and circulated on a large scale to influence voters of Delhi and get them to cast their votes in AAP’s favour. The video also had hashtags like #SholaySpoof, #BeyondDustDigitalStudioand #ArvindKejriwal, it alleged.

The Delhi CEO office had earlier written to the Election Commission (EC), flagging personal jibes being made by political parties and their social media handles through videos and memes.

They had flagged posts from all three parties — BJP, Congress and AAP — in which they had poked fun at each other, saying that such posts may vitiate the political atmosphere. They had asked the EC to clarify if such posts constitute political advertisement, since the EC does not recognise posts from party and individual handles as political ads.

EC sources had told The Indian Express that in response, the Delhi CEO had been told to check if the posts were violating the Model Code of Conduct.

