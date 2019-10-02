Capt Amarinder Singh’s war room strategist steps into poll fray, says he’s a ‘common man’s man’

Popularly known as Capt Amarinder Singh’s war room strategist and the ‘bridge’ between him and party workers, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to the chief minister, is now facing a battle of the ballot as Congress candidate for the Dakha bypoll on October 21.

While opponents say he will face his share of obstacles when he steps into the fray as a “clean-shaven outsider” in a predominantly Panthic constituency, Sandhu believes his connect with the people will carry him through.

A trusted lieutenant of Amarinder, the 50-year-old will take on former SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Aiyali, AAP candidate Amandeep Singh Mohi and LIP candidate Sukhdev Singh Chak in Dakha, an Assembly segment vacated by AAP’s H S Phoolka to protest against the government’s delay in delivery of justice in the Bargari sacrilege issue.

Having spent 11 years as the CM’s backroom manager, Sandhu, a former merchant navy Captain with a political dream, has finally been fielded by Congress. He was a ticket aspirant from Anandpur Sahib during the Lok Sabha elections but Amarinder had chosen to back senior leader Manish Tewari instead.

“I am a common man’s man. Also, I have the blessings of Captain Sahib. Everybody knows CM sahib will look after this constituency as his own. He announced it when he accompanied me to file my nomination on Monday,” Capt Sandhu told The Indian Express.

He was anxious when his name was announced as the Dakha candidate. “I did not know how to go and address people. I shared my anxiety with PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar sahib. He told me to just go and be myself and speak from my heart. I am not criticising my opponents and just connecting with people with low-pitch speeches. I can tell you that I have never felt so loved. It has surpassed the love I got from my maternal and paternal grandparents,” he said.

Sandhu’s detractors say that fighting an election is different than managing a war room, and that in the decision to choose him, the Congress had overlooked several local leaders. Moreover, the constituency was vacated by Phoolka on the Bargari issue alleging government inaction, which would be an additional challenge for him.

Capt Sandhu said he will not bash the Opposition and had no negative agenda, “I am just promising development for Dakha. I am telling people to try me and see their constituency turning into a developed part of the state. I will leave no stone unturned for them. They have voted for diverse candidates, from Akalis to AAP to giving lead to Lok Insaf Party in Lok Sabha election, but the people have suffered in the end. Nobody stood by them. I will stand by them. The way they have showered their love on me ever since I came here, it is unbelievable. I am touched. My work for the constituency will speak for my sentiment for these people,” he added.

Countering the “clean-shaven” comment, amid all other candidates being ‘sabut-soorat ‘ Sikhs, Capt Sandhu has been donning a saffron ‘patka’ and covering his head. Amarinder personally placated all other aspirants and ensured they walk with him during the campaign. “I am grateful to all of them for being with me,” he said. However, political observers say that visibility is not everything, the leaders’ workers should get a message.

Having chosen a tag line for himself — “Dakhe da apne Captain” (Dakha’s own Captain) — Sandhu is counting 15-16 nukkad meetings, and 8-10 larger programs. Amarinder and Jakhar are expected to campaign for him in the coming days. Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu are his election in-charges.

Sandhu’s wife Puneeta Sandhu and their daughter Nehchal Sandhu are campaigning in the segment and striking a rapport with women voters.

“I am starting from the grassroots and meeting the sarpanches and panches. I had a meeting with women leaders of Panchayati Raj Institutions today. Support is overflowing,” he said.

Dakha constituency has 1.85 lakh voters including Jat Sikhs, SCs, Hindus, Christians and Muslims. It has 220 booths. While Sandhu has himself managed booths in various elections of the state, he is now depending on other party leaders. “Most of my time goes into meeting people. My brother Capt Navjeet Singh Sandhu is also handling back room operations for me,” he said.