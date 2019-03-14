Caps, badges, flags and ‘gamchas’: Shops brace to cash in on poll wave

A clutch of shops around Mumbai are bracing to cash in on the demand for election merchandise as the poll fever is set to hit the state. Lalbaug shopkeeper Vinay Tendolkar, who owns one of the few standalone shops specialising in election-related merchandise, said he was expecting a heavy rush of customers in April.

“Beginning today, I have received enquiries from Shirdi and Kalyan. Soon after filing of nomination papers begin, orders will start to pour in,” Tendolkar said.

Standing inside his shop, now strewn with masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tendolkar said in 1985 he had turned his family’s ancestral cloth shop into a one specialising in sale of election paraphernalia. Thirty four years later, Tendolkar says he does not regret the decision. His shop is now a single-point source for all election-related paraphernalia — from caps to badges, and flags to ‘gamchas’. His shop also customises these goods as per the demands of a party.

“There’s nothing that we cannot customise. We constantly innovate to keep the designs catchy. The latest product is saffron-hued key chains for bikes with Shiv Sena’s name on it,” he said.

Majority of his customers, he said, are party workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena, followed by the BSP, MNS and Congress.

Several cloth shops along Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road – that traditionally sold glittery fabric used in religious programmes — have also started printing political flags, to cash in on the election wave. These shops witness a surge in demand even during the Municipality and Assembly elections.

Yogesh Pawar, who has been selling election merchandise for past 15 years, said, “We are expecting the business to pick up by next week, when the names of candidates are announced.”

Meanwhile, sarees with imprints of Modi, Balakot airstrikes and Swachh Bharat have also hit the local shops around city, including Dadar and Ghatkopar.

Vinod Gada, owner of a saree shop in Dadar, said, “Women, apart from party workers, are buying these sarees. In the past five years, we have sold over 10,000 sarees featuring Modi.We have had about seven designs over years,” he said. The wholesale price for the saree is Rs 1,250.

Some party workers use the sarees as sops meant for poor female construction workers, house workers and slum dwellers, a BJP worker said.

Sarees with imprints of Opposition party leaders, however, were conspicuously absent.