Candidature against Modi rejected, Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea in SC today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav whose nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers by the Returning Officer (RO) last week. Yadav had moved the apex court on Monday.

Yadav was seeking to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely to represent Yadav.

Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar said, “He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls.”

Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.