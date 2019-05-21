Candidates spend some quality time with their families after a gruelling schedule

IT WAS almost after a month that the candidates were able to spend some time with their family members together, a day after the polling day in Chandigarh.

For Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, he had not even seen the face of his grandchildren since April, the time when his name was announced by the Congress party.

“All other family members were busy campaigning so I would meet them somehwere or the other during canvassing. But I will say I didn’t see my grandchildren at all during these days. Today I finally got some time with them,” Bansal stated.

The former Union minister said from Tuesday, he will start his daily routine morning walks at Sukhna lake. “All these days, when I went, it was for the purpose of campaigning. My daily schedule begins from tomorrow,” he added.

Other than spending time with family, Bansal did meet his party workers as well.

For Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmohan Dhawan, he slept during the day, which he says he never did all these years.

“I have never been a person who takes a nap during the day. But it was for the first time that I slept for two hours. It has been days of sleepless days and nights,” Dhawan added.

Later, during the day he spent time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“For us, since the announcement of my name was early, we began campaigning quite early. It is almost after three months that we are having meals together,” Dhawan added.

BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher preferred to stay indoors. Her spokesperson said that she had told them that she just wants to rest today.

Avinash Singh Sharma, candidate from Chandigarh ki Awaaz Party, stated that he spent his entire day thanking his workers and people who supported him. “It has been just a day of expressing thanks. My workers stood with me even in scorching heat and it is important to consider someone’s effort,” Sharma stated.

AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan with his family members relaxing at home in Sector 9, Chandigarh , on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh