Candidates shortlisted, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Sheila Dikshit

The EC has announced dates for the Lok Sabha polls, with Delhi set to vote on May 12. How do you plan to take the campaign forward now?

We are extremely excited and geared up for the elections now. It is a wonderful coincidence that (Congress president) Rahul ji will meet party workers on Monday. Work will start after that. We have presented our plan to the high command and are now going to finalise it. We will take on BJP and AAP at every level. Both of them have failed to do anything for Delhi, we will apprise residents of this.

Rumours of an alliance with AAP have still not settled. Can we expect a change of decision?

If it’s a rumour, why should we even react to it? We have made our stand clear. The Congress will fight alone in Delhi and this is a common sentiment in the entire party.

When will the party declare its candidate list?

As of now, we are focusing on Monday’s booth-level convention. The probable names have been shortlisted and we will present it to Rahul ji. He will take the final call.

The AAP is set to march to the Delhi Congress office on the statehood issue on Monday.

He (Kejriwal) has been making empty talk about full statehood for Delhi. He had also announced an indefinite hunger strike, what happened to that? The issue of full statehood is being raised by him just for votes.