From washing clothes to making dosas, candidates come up with innovative campaign methods for TN Assembly polls

Tamil actor and Independent Mansoor Ali Khan sitting near a garbage dump while campaigning in the Thondamuthur assembly constituency. (Express photo)

With just a few days left before Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 6, political parties are sweating it out in the sun and campaigning for their victory. There is no shortage of action in the state, with candidates coming up with various innovative methods — such as washing clothes, making dosas and selling vegetables — to woo voters.

AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan, who has been fielded from Nagapattinam, was recently seen washing clothes while campaigning for the party. He said his unique campaign symbolises the party’s election promise — AIADMK has, in its election manifesto, promised to deliver Amma washing machines in an effort to reach out to women voters.

AIADMK’s Nagapattinam candidate Thanga Kathiravan washed clothes to appease voters in his constituency. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/mz6zqSt7X3 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 22, 2021

In Virugambakkam, DMK candidate Prabhakar Raja recently walked into a tiffin centre and started making dosas to grab the attention of voters. In another incident, DMK’s Edappadi constituency candidate Sampath Kumar made beedis along with workers.

Not to be left behind, Singanallur AIADMK candidate KR Jayaram recently sat on the roadside and sold vegetables.

There were many others who tried to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship while on the campaign trail.

DMK’s Thiruvottiyur candidate KP Shankar recently donned a pair boxing gloves and threw some punches at his opponent while campaigning.

Tamil Nadu politics is never short of action. DMK’s Thiruvottiyur candidate KP Shankar wore boxing gloves and threw some punches at his opponent while campaigning today. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/nyAqPFNOFP — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 24, 2021

D Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister and AIADMK’s candidate for Royapuram, played Kabaddi and campaigned at an indoor stadium.

Apart from the big parties, some of the Independent candidates also came up with unique methods to woo voters. Tamil actor and Independent candidate Mansoor Ali Khan recently did a quirky campaign near Perur Temple in the Thondamuthur assembly constituency. He squatted on the roadside near a garbage dump, played with a street dog and asked the people passing by to vote for him.